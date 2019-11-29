By Trend

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 29, compared to the prices on Nov. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 3.1 manat and amounted to 2,479 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.003 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 3.9 manat and amounted to over 1,523 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by slightly over 7.9 manat to 3,118 manat per ounce.

Previous metails Nov. 29, 2019 Nov. 28, 2019 Gold XAU 2,479.0930 2,475.9480 Silver XAG 28.8459 28.8759 Platinum XPT 1,523.7610 1,519.8680 Palladium XPD 3,118.0380 3,110.1160