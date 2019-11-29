By Trend
Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 29, compared to the prices on Nov. 28, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 3.1 manat and amounted to 2,479 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.003 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by almost 3.9 manat and amounted to over 1,523 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by slightly over 7.9 manat to 3,118 manat per ounce.
|
Previous metails
|
Nov. 29, 2019
|
Nov. 28, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,479.0930
|
2,475.9480
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.8459
|
28.8759
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,523.7610
|
1,519.8680
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,118.0380
|
3,110.1160
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 29)
---
