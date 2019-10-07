By Trend
Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 3.757 manats to 2,559 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1115 manats to 29.7894 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 11.305 manats to 1,494 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 12.376 manats to 2,832 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Oct. 7, 2019
|
Oct. 4, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,559
|
2,563
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.7894
|
29.9009
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,494
|
1,505
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,832
|
2,819
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 7)
---
