By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 18.377 manats to 2,576.1630 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3381 manats to 31.0814 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.9215 manats to 1,624.4350 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 36.278 manats to 2,820.0110 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 23, 2019 Sept. 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,576.1630 2,557.7860 Silver XAG 31.0814 30.4195 Platinum XPT 1,624.4350 1,602.5135 Palladium XPD 2,820.0110 2,783.7330

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 23)

