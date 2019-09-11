By Trend

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region signed an agreement on the establishing international and foreign economic relations in trade, economic, scientific, technical and other fields, Trend reports from a meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev.

According to Mustafayev, the agreement provides for interaction in the areas of industry, trade, construction, science and technology, education, agriculture, culture and art, tourism, sports and youth policy.

In turn, Kuyvashev noted that the concluded agreement and other signed documents will significantly contribute to the existing relations.

A memorandum of cooperation was also signed during the meeting between Ural Federal University named after the First President of Russia B.N. Yeltsin and Baku State University.

Another cooperation agreement was signed between the Ural Federal University named after the First President of Russia B.N. Yeltsin and the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

