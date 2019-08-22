By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan implements active work in the social sphere, including the self-employment programs, focused on allowing the disabled to have an opportunity to be involved in business life and become entrepreneurs.

Within the framework of a joint project of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and UN development program entitled “Creating Inclusive and Decent Jobs for Socially Vulnerable Groups”, a presentation of the work carried out to support the self-employment of people with disabilities has been held.

The directors of the Employment Centers in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, along with citizens with disabilities involved in the project, attended the event.

During the event, the participants were given detailed information about the project. It was noted that in 2018, more than 1,000 disabled people already created their family farms with its assistance.

At the preliminary stage, the selection of applicants with the potential to create a small business among people with disabilities registered in employment centers continues.

As a result, 700 people will be selected and involved in training. At the final stage, 500 of them, having successfully completed the training, and whose business ideas will be recognized expedient, will be provided support in the form of equipment and materials.

This 5-year project aims to enhance capacities for the unemployed job-seekers from the vulnerable sections of the population and create opportunities for their productive employment within the formal labor market.

This objective shall be achieved by applying a two-pronged approach such as strengthening the capacity of policymakers and practitioners to design and implement effective Active Labor Market Measures (ALMMs), including through the introduction and use of innovative mechanisms for evidence-based monitoring and impact assessment of ALMMs and streamlining procedures and building institutional capacities for effective targeting, outreach and support to end-beneficiaries from the vulnerable groups in their efforts to become employed.

In general, this type of programs is an opportunity for jobless to become an entrepreneur, a master of their own business, and for society - to involve large masses of unemployed citizens in a socially useful business.

