By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.154 manats to 2,287.5285 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2135 manats to 25.4777 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.5155 manats to 1,364.0630 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 39.0575 manats to 2,525.4010 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 19, 2019 June 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,287.5285 2,281.3745 Silver XAG 25.4777 25.2642 Platinum XPT 1,364.0630 1,347.5475 Palladium XPD 2,525.4010 2,486.3435