Azerbaijan is at a new stage of development, as reforms are successfully implemented in the country and the economy is being liberalized and expanding, the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said at the FINTEX Summit, which is being held on the topic "New trends in banking and the payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies and security" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, serious work is being carried out in the country to strengthen the export potential, create a favorable investment environment, and develop innovative technologies. At present, various technological start-up and large companies operate in the financial technology sector of the country, the minister continued.

Ramin Guluzade noted that there is serious competition between participants in the financial technology market. He also emphasized the importance and relevance of this summit, which brings together the banking, financial and technological sectors.

The summit provides a solid platform for discussions about new technological solutions, business models, application of innovative technologies in the financial sector and new trends in this sphere, he said.

