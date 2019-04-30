By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues held another auction on privatization of state properties on April 30, Trend reports referring to the committee.

Thus, the Gusar procurement base, GAZ car (produced in 2006) worth 9,400 manats and Kia Pregio car (produced in 2000) worth 4,100 manats were privatized.

The Committee announced the next auction, to be held on May 29. Meanwhile, 58 state properties will be put up for privatization, including 42 - small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 16 - non-residential areas.

Among the properties to be put up for privatization are factory branches, plants, commercial, tourist facilities.

Six of 16 non-residential areas are in Baku, four in Sumgayit, two in Ganja and the rest in Tartar, Barda, Dashkasan and Sabirabad districts.

