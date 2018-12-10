By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 15.521 manats to 2,123.6145 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 10 compared to the price on Dec. 7.

The price of silver increased by 0.1844 manats to 24.8128 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 39.576 manats to 2,079.491 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 5.9755 manats to 1,346.8505 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 7, 2018 Gold XAU 2,123.6145 2,108.0935 Silver XAG 24.8128 24.6284 Platinum XPT 1,346.8505 1,340.875 Palladium XPD 2,079.491 2,039.915

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 10)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz