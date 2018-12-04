By Trend

The cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and Iranian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will play an important role in the development of telecommunications infrastructure in the region, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters in Baku on Dec. 4.

"The existing infrastructure of the four countries contributes to the development of telecommunication in all other regional countries, where about 70 percent of the world population lives,” he said. “For information exchange, resources of both satellite communication and fiber-optic infrastructure can be used."

“Cybersecurity is of particular importance amid the development of technological infrastructure and the participants of the meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation in this area,” Turhan said.

"During the quadripartite meeting, we also discussed the issues of close cooperation with the private sector and creating of more reasonable conditions for doing business,” he said. “In this regard, special attention will be paid to the development and expansion of the sector as a whole. The corresponding structures of the countries will begin to consider all the details of the meeting. Afterwards, the sides will sign an agreement.”

---

