By Trend

Latvia is interested in Azerbaijan’s joining the Zubr transport project, the Latvian Ministry of Transport told Trend.

Latvian Railways sent a letter of invitation to Azerbaijan Railways with a proposal to join the Zubr project, but it has not yet received a response in a written form.

"Azerbaijan in the context of further development of the Zubr project plays a very important role," the ministry said. "Latvia sees potential for development of the Zubr project in Azerbaijan to attract cargo from Central Asia and China through the TRACECA corridor, as well as cargo from India, Iran and other countries of the Middle East and South Asia through the North-South corridor."

The Zubr project will provide an opportunity for export and transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Latvia, as well as the possibility of further distribution of goods in the Baltic countries, Scandinavia, other European countries and for imports in the opposite direction.

Transportation of goods with the Zubr container train was organized in 2009 by the railway administrations of Latvia, Estonia, Belarus and Ukraine. In 2013, the Railway of Moldova joined the project. Georgia expressed interest in the project.

The Zubr container train runs through Estonia, Latvia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova.