Azerbaijan may increase wine exports twice by the end of 2018, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Wine Producers and Exporters Association Elchin Madatov told Trend July 19.

"The export of Azerbaijani wine products exceeded $4 million in the first half of 2018, which is 80 percent more than in the same period of 2017," Madatov said. "By the end of 2018, we expect a 100 percent increase in wine exports."

The main export destinations for Azerbaijani wine are Russia (85 percent), China (7 percent), Europe, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, he noted.

"On average, annual wine production is expected in the volume of about 14 million bottles, 5 million of which will be exported and 9 million will be sold in the domestic market," Madatov said.

In accordance with the State Program for the Development of Winemaking in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025, approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country plans to increase wine exports fivefold by 2025.

Exports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as wine vinegar, stood at $7,161,660 in January-June 2018, which is 36.44 percent less than in the same period of 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Imports, in turn, amounted to $35,835,160, which is 17.92 percent more than in the first half of 2017.

