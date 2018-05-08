By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 1.03 billion manats to the state budget in January-April 2018, which is 35.5 percent more than in January-April 2017, reads the Committee’s report issued on May 8.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 71.14 million manats, revenues from value added tax (VAT) – 211.53 million manats, revenues from excise duty – 15.01 million manats, and revenues from highway-use tax - 2.91 million manats in April 2018.

Revenues from the customs duties increased by 25.6 percent, revenues from VAT - by 76.2 percent, revenues from the excise tax - by 94.5 percent and revenues from the highway-use tax - by 11.8 percent in April 2018 as compared to April 2017.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.43 billion manats for 2018.

(1.7 manats = $1 on May 8)

