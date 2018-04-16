By Trend

The prices of the main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on April 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 9.9705 manats to 2288.353 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 13.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2108 manats to 28.3104 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 32.5635 manats to 1681.9885 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 2.0825 manats to 1580.15 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 16, 2018 April 13, 2018 Gold XAU 2288.353 2278.3825 Silver XAG 28.3104 28.0996 Platinum XPT 1580.15 1582.2325 Palladium XPD 1681.9885 1649.425

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz