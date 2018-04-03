By Trend

Azerbaijan’s net financial assets amounted to $5.42 billion in 2017, which is less by 25.1 percent compared to 2016, according to the balance of payments, posted on the website of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) March 31. In 2016 this figure was $ 7.24 billion.

In 2017, net financial assets were formed through direct investments made by Azerbaijan abroad ($2.56 billion), portfolio investments (-$80.9 million), derivative financial instruments ( $3.8 million) and other capital investments ($2.94 billion).

Thus, $1.87 billion of direct investments was made by Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, while $694.1 million accounted for other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($2.17 billion), loans ($33.8 million), deposits and cash ($801.9 million).

Net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan totaled $5.22 billion during the period. Meanwhile, around $2.87 billion accounted for direct investments attracted into the country’s economy, $2.59 billion accounted for portfolio investments and $237.5 million accounted for other investments.

Thus, 72.5 percent ($2.08 billion) of direct investments was made in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, while the remaining $785.8 million was made in other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($351.6 million), loans ($662 billion) and deposits and cash (- $1.25 billion).

