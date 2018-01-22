Azercell Telecom through Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, continues its promotional training sessions in order to develop and support the startups.

One of such sessions on “Successful presentation and PR” started on November last year. The course was conducted by Ellada Mustafayeva, the participant of a number of educational and practical programs in media and communications in Germany, Great Britain and the US.

The attendees obtained useful and practical information on the preparation of successful presentations, audience assessment, development, management and public presentation of information, PR services and roles of PR specialists, techniques to conduct PR campaign and sales promotion, forms of PR events, PR in social media, building individual and corporate brand, development of media relations and effective use of social media.

The last day of the training session covered final discussions and presentation of certificates to the attendees for successful completion of the course.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center is a project established by Azercell Telecom LLC in 2009 with the aim to foster business innovation, grow and maintain Digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and startups operating in this industry and helps them grow as independent businesses. Barama Center has made a number of achievements during eight years of its activity. More than 30 projects were launched at the center and 20 of them completed successfully. 4 companies have been established and successfully run operations.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996.

