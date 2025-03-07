Embracing Fourth Industrial Revolution: Advancing towards digital future

7 March 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The world is currently undergoing profound transformations, driven by the rapid advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). As industries evolve, so too do the dynamics of the labor market, economic structures, and technological capabilities. Recognizing the immense potential of this revolution, Azerbaijan has been proactively implementing strategic initiatives to adapt and excel in the digital era.

A key event in this ongoing transformation was the recent press conference held on March 5 by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy. The conference focused on the outcomes and progress of initiatives in 2024, highlighting the country’s achievements in advancing toward Industry 4.0. According to Fariz Jafarov, the Executive Director of 4SIM, over 650 Azerbaijani companies are poised to participate in the Industry 4.0 program, which aims to propel them toward digital transformation.

Understanding the Industry 4.0 Program

The Industry 4.0 initiative, especially the "Industry 4.0 Readiness Program" (S4HP), is designed to help businesses in Azerbaijan achieve technological readiness, foster economic growth, and build a competitive advantage in the digital age. The program offers capacity-building sessions for companies, featuring the involvement of international experts who guide local firms through the process of digital transformation.

Key components of the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program include:

1. Industry 4.0 maturity assessment: This phase evaluates the current technological readiness of companies, identifies their strengths and weaknesses, and provides tailored recommendations for their digital evolution.



2. Roadmap creation: A phased implementation plan is developed, highlighting specific actions and milestones for adopting Industry 4.0 technologies. These roadmaps are designed to prioritize initiatives based on their potential impact and feasibility.

The transformation, according to Jafarov, will lead to measurable improvements for Azerbaijani businesses. He projected that companies involved in the program will reduce their warehouse costs by 20-40% and boost labor productivity by 15-30%. These outcomes are expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency, providing businesses with a competitive edge in the global market.

The role of 4SIM in Azerbaijan’s digital transformation

Azerbaijan's commitment to the Fourth Industrial Revolution is further underscored by the establishment of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM). This public legal entity, created by a presidential decree on January 6, 2021, was launched to support the country's digital transformation. Notably, the Azerbaijan Center is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), marking the country’s pioneering role in the region’s shift toward Industry 4.0.

The mission of 4SIM is to guide the country through the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by fostering international collaboration, promoting technological innovation, and coordinating various initiatives aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global economy. This includes active participation in global platforms such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital trade and economy.

Additionally, 4SIM coordinates Azerbaijan’s cooperation with several international partners, including those from countries like Turkiye, the UAE, Israel, and Japan. These partnerships are designed to exchange knowledge, implement joint initiatives, and ensure that Azerbaijan remains at the forefront of digital and technological developments.

Azerbaijan’s strategic vision and global cooperation

Azerbaijan's pursuit of a digital and technological future was further cemented when President Ilham Aliyev signed a memorandum of understanding at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The memorandum with the World Economic Forum (WEF) laid the groundwork for establishing the Azerbaijan Center as part of the WEF's global network of centers dedicated to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The collaboration with the WEF positions Azerbaijan to adopt best practices, tap into international expertise, and align its efforts with global trends in the digital economy. In turn, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to coordinate with over 30 international partners and more than 100 local organizations to tackle the challenges and opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution reshapes industries worldwide, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a regional leader in technological innovation. The country’s strategic investment in Industry 4.0 readiness, supported by the efforts of the 4SIM, will ensure that local businesses are equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digital-first world.

By continuing to foster international collaborations, invest in technological infrastructure, and support local companies through targeted programs, Azerbaijan is on track to secure its place among the global leaders in the digital economy. As over 650 companies embark on their digital transformation journeys, the nation stands poised to reap the long-term benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driving economic growth, enhancing productivity, and fostering a sustainable, innovation-driven future.