Key strategies for sustaining employment growth in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector

1 March 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in diversifying its economy away from oil dependence. A key indicator of this shift is the significant increase in employment within the private sector of the non-oil sector, which has seen an 82% rise over the past six years. This increase, reported by Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, reflects the success of reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and legalizing labor relations.

