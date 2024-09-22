Independence day gift from France to Armenia – Hôtel Matignon introduces new ministers

22 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

On September 21, 11 weeks of political uncertainty finally, ended in France following the parliamentary elections that almost shook Macron's rule. The incumbent president of the country, Emmanuel Macron, has appointed a new government, and this time he did not rule out preparing a surprise for Armenia.

Recall that after the resignation of the 34-year-old former Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, the post of prime minister was taken by Michel Barnier. He was appointed to his new post on September 5, made a series of appointments, mainly composed of young ministers, and most importantly, took full control of the budget for 2025. Being a conservative heavyweight in the right-wing Republicans party, Barnier also tried to keep the whole government under his purview with his new tactic.

Now the toughest job of submitting a budget plan to parliament next month awaits the 33-year-old Antoine Armand, Barnier’s new finance minister, who has previously served as head of parliament's Economic Affairs Committee.

And let’s see what other ministers Michel Barnier, a 73-year-old premier who failed in his early career as a Brexit negotiator, gathered around himself. The Conservative French PM says the major task is to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France's financial situation, which has been a serious public concern in France since Macron came to power.

Barnier’s gift to Armenians

It is no coincidence that the day of the appointment of the new government in France coincides with the independence day celebrated in Armenia. Even on that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan planned to solemnly welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Yerevan.

But for some reason, the event did not go according to plan. The protests that have shaken the country for weeks seem to have plunged the 46-year-old president into a serious crisis. It should be recalled that before the new Barnier government was revealed on Saturday, the streets of Paris were crowded with protests by left-wing parties against Emmanuel Macron. Despite this, Michel Barnier, who has special sympathy for Armenians, unveiled his special gift to Armenians on the occasion of their independence days on behalf of Macron. Michel Barnier, who once made an illegal visit to Garabagh to meet with the separatist regime, added two personnel of Armenian origin to the ranks of his ministers. Now, those two ministers - Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet as Minister of Labour and Employment, and Guillaume Kasparian as Minister of Civil Service, Simplification and Transformation of State Activity appeared in the government of France.

It can be thought that there could not be a better gift for not only Pashinyan, but also for the Armenian society, and Barnier, who once made promises to the separatist Armenians in Azerbaijan’s liberated Garabagh, kept this promise. Who knows, maybe the next president of France who will replace Macron in the near future will gift France as a whole to Armenians. Actually, this is not a bad idea. Perhaps such a noble step of Paris will satisfy the thirst of Armenians all over the world who are thirsty for territorial claims.

However, many issues are still pending - the next steps France will take in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For example, Sébastien Lecornuil was reappointed Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs who is passionate about arming Armenia and strengthening its military arsenal against its "most hostile" neighbour.

It means that the newly appointed ministers of the French government do not promise positive results in the peace talks for official Baku. In particular, it is not excluded that the new Armenian ministers who will manage the government will continue in their biased positions against Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz