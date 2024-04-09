Top priority of 18th international Caspian Investment Forum 2024 is to establish successful business: Chairman

9 April 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

“The top priority of the forth-coming 18th international Caspian Investment Forum 2024 is to establish successful business ties between Czech and Azerbaijani companies, as well as expand business dealings in all countries where Caspian Energy Club is present,” Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur Gadirov emphasised.

“As an official representative of Caspian Energy Club in Czechia, Caspian Energy Club Czechia keeps expanding its activity. Businessmen of the two countries had a fruitful networking at the CEO Breakfast Prague event held in February of this year. The role of all the events held so far in the establishment of advantageous relations between the companies of the two countries is undeniable. New opportunities and prospects of business climate, green energy, Europe’s energy security, technological progress and digitalization, as well as investment potential, attraction of investments, and diversification of trade with different countries, were the major topics of the events we have held,” Zaud Gadirov said.

In his interview, Chairman of the Board Zaur Gadirov stressed the importance of the Caspian Energy Club Czechia networking platform, which enables Czech and Azerbaijani companies to introduce their services and establish business relations.

“As you know, CEO meetings focused on the discussion of many topical issues have been held so far. Issues concerning artificial intelligence, financial technologies, tourism development, green energy, investments, and the business climate were thoroughly discussed at those meetings. Such meetings make it possible for Caspian Energy Club member companies to introduce their businesses, establish relations, discuss challenges, and make suggestions. At the same time, noteworthy is the importance of the work that Caspian Energy Club does to build and develop business relations, thereby contributing to the shaping of the business environment,” Zaur Gadirov noted.

Speaking about future plans, Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia, Zaur Gadirov, noted that another important forum scheduled for May would join the list of events conducted in 2024.

“We believe that the 18th international Caspian Investment Forum 2024 Prague scheduled for May 16-17 will promote further development of the investment and business climate, as well as encourage dialogues. The major objective of the Forum is to facilitate the establishment of successful business ties between Czech and Azerbaijani companies, and expand business dealings in all countries where Caspian Energy Club is operating. We extend our deepest gratitude to the embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan which provided us support to hold the 18th international Caspian Investment Forum 2024. Philips and Energizer companies are also in the sponsors list of the forum, the platinum sponsor of which is Financial Chain Corporation. The organization work has been trusted to the company ‘Joint Bridges’. We hope that the investment forum will foster the development of economic ties and cooperation between our countries, as well as ensure effective investment partnership and successful implementation of joint initiatives,” Zaur Gadirov underscored.

