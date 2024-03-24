Metsamor envisages nuclear program ambition for Armenia rather than energy needs

24 March 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Metsamor Nuclear Power Station in the Armavir province of Armenia, which has been unused for many years and has become a potential threat to the South Caucasus, has been again the concern of security of the region. According to Armenia's claim, the station, which was last operational until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, and after that time only the second block was operated, supposedly provides 40 percent of the country's energy needs. However, the fact that the station's other block is completely unusable and the obsolete equipment does not meet the standards is becoming a source of a big bang for the region.

In late 2020, the Armenian government announced that the Metsamor NPP would close for five months in 2021 to attempt significant upgrades. Soon after, the EU urged Armenia to make the closure permanent since the plant "cannot be updated to fully meet internationally accepted safety standards." Because a major nuclear or radiation accident at Metsamor would not only affect the people of Armenia, but citizens in neighboring Turkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and southern Europe.

According to Pakistani political analyst Imran Khalid, who commented on the issue when speaking to Azernews, Metsamor NPP on the surface aims to reduce Armenia's energy dependence, but in reality to raise the country's ‘reputation’ in the nuclear field.

“By maintaining a robust nuclear energy sector Armenia wants to enhance its standing and influence within the region. Besides, as to Armenian authorities, by demonstrating its commitment to sustainable energy development and technological advancement, the country can strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation with neighboring countries and international partners,” he said.

However, although Armenia aims to move forward, it still puts neighboring countries and even a part of the European continent at deadliest risk due to its personal ambitions.

In fact, Armenia can meet its energy needs even without Metsamor NPP. Because almost half of the energy obtained from the station is exported to Iran. On the other hand, since Armenia imports natural gas from Russia, the need for nuclear energy is decreasing, which means that Metsamor cannot be the only source of energy in reaching the desired goal of Armenia. On the contrary, the station, which fell into disrepair, turned into a real deadly bomb.

The expert added that Armenia's desire for nuclear energy stems from its desire to compete with Azerbaijan as well as from the desire to compare itself to nuclear producers such as Iran and South Korea.

“By renovating Metsamor and simultaneously initiating another nuclear plant (with the help of Rosatom), Armenia intends to ensure its continuation of its expertise in nuclear technology as a bargaining chip vis a vis Azerbaijan because there has been many examples where countries are suspected of diverting their nuclear programs into weapon grade for example Iran and North Korea,” Khalid added.

The Pakistani expert also said that against the backdrop of Europe and the West's serious competition with Moscow in the region, the issue of completely suspending this station, which is becoming a threat, is out of the agenda. According to him, the Metsamor nuclear power plant has faced safety concerns due to its aging infrastructure and seismic activity in the region.

