US presidential candidates in hassle of anti-Azerbaijani campaign

29 December 2023 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Elnur Enveroglu and Abbas Ganbay, AZERNEWS

Armenian lobby organisations trying to gain influence in Western circles are constantly increasing their provocations in the field of information about the alleged "Armenian genocide" and insisting on the return of the voluntarily departed Armenians from Azerbaijan's Garabagh to Khankandi. In America, the "love for Armenian gold" among American presidential candidates is manifesting itself. The first installment was for US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to promote anti-Azerbaijani statements, in which he screwed up the plans of the lobbyists by confusing the South Caucasus region with the African Continent.

Despite the successive failures, the stakes are rising; the Armenian lobby keeps selecting the next victim and currently, they are betting on American presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

In society, there has always been an urge and attraction to find an idol to emulate. A group of people who once sought happiness and kingdom in idols, today find that happiness in bribery and corruption as a means of easy profit. Like Ramazwamy, Kennedy envisages his future happiness in the pockets of Armenian lobbyists.

However, looking at the truth, they are not interested in what is happening, nor the future fate of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in the South Caucasus. The main thing is that, regardless of the source, there is money for them, and the forces that will eventually support them and elevate them to the presidency are around them. This is the disgrace of the political circles in the West.

The huge interest and thirst for the resources of the South Caucasus region have prompted the Western world to take advantage of the protracted conflict in the region. Of course, the prolongation of the issue is also due to the so-called initiatives of the proxy forces who draw up Pashinyan's road map from abroad. Yerevan has reciprocated Baku's offer to sign a peace treaty but continues to act as an enemy behind the scenes, waging an information, political, and legal war with Azerbaijan.

Robert Kennedy Jr, son of Robert Kennedy and nephew of US President John F. Kennedy, posted in his X page (formerly Twitter) a 2.44-minute video with surprising information for the public. In his speech in the video, Kennedy tries to justify the so-called problems of the separatists by taking a completely different approach to Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. The American candidate who allegedly demanded the return of Armenians to Khanklendi said they were "forced out" from Garabagh. With such a ridiculous scenario, the politician makes the USA look like a puppet state.

It is interesting that all candidates who wish to become the president have the same story in the wrong way and whatever it is worth they try to win the sympathy of the people who will change their fate in the elections. Is this the political strategy of a state based on a bag of lies? Why is it that the only interest of the presidential candidates in America is the South Caucasus and the domestic problems of the Armenians living there unnecessarily?

"Unlike the 1915 genocide, this genocide is reversible. The U.S. government needs to organise and mobilise the global community to take action to ensure the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh and protect their right to self-determination," the US presidential candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr said.

The candidate's statement stirred joy in Armenian lobby circles as well as in Armenia itself. The Armenian National Committee of America-"ANCA welcomes Robert Kennedy Jr's calls to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and support the rights of Artsakh Armenians to self-determination and safe return to their "ancestral homeland"," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

The nephew of the famous US President John F. Kennedy, Robert Jr. decides to imitate his uncle, who in one of his last speeches spoke of a secret world government of "Nazi character" that existed as a state within a state in America. Imitation of one's idols clouds reason and encourages the buildup of power. Robert Kennedy over the past few years has appeared to most people as a man fighting against vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra-Zeneca, which in the wake of Robert Jr.'s "research" have resulted in the deaths of millions of lives around the world. But as time and circumstances passed, his speeches and statements began to undermine faith in him. It should be noted that this is the first such case when presidential candidate Robert K. Jr. voiced a "call" to prevent a "war" in Armenia, as well as a reference to Armenia itself. No such statements have been made before today nor during his uncle's time.

The attempt of Vivek Ramaswamy, another presidential candidate, who raised the issue of "Armenian genocide" and accusations against Azerbaijan failed due to the candidate's lack of knowledge about the geography. It is precisely for this reason that Robert Kennedy Jr. was chosen as the next rupor for the Armenian lobbyists to cry out the lies about the "poor Armenians.

"We should also seek the lifting of the blockade of Armenia by Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Armenia is a landlocked country and needs access to ports and surrounding countries" said R. Kennedy.

The candidate's statements were welcomed by the Armenian National Committee of America, which in its ideology of revanchism pushed the candidate to make such a statement. However, the statements of both Robert K. and V. Ramaswamy contain the same text with an appeal, where they both made mistakes, by using the expression - 'Armenia is under blockade by Turkiye and Azerbaijan".

The candidates operate based on donations from the Armenian lobby. They meet at events organised by the ANCA. Ramaswamy actively covered the voluntary Armenian walkout during the election campaign and participated in the "120,000 people" protest organised by the ANCA Eastern Region and the AYF Easter region. He also attended an Armenian reception at Armenian Estates in Genoa Township, Ohio, organised by Tigran and Viola Safarian and others. Long-time ANC-Ohio leader David Krikorian introduced Ramaswamy at an event attended by Armenian Americans from all over Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. Presidential candidate Robert K. reportedly joined supporters of Armenia and "Artsakh" at a reception hosted by Mike Sarian on January 8 in California.

As was to be expected, the revanchists succeeded in luring the candidates to their side and securing their votes and statements about the "liberation of Artsakh" and other fantasies. Although he tried to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy marred himself in the jungle of politics by making the wrong choice in his first step.

