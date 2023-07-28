India's warmongering in S.Caucasus is wake-up call for Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Pakistan

28 July 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

India was the first country to recognize the independence of Armenia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. But the main reason for such friendship is Azerbaijan's fraternal relations with Pakistan. After all, the war between India and Pakistan has been going on for more than 75 years. Alternatively, it is worth noting that Pakistan was the first country to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan. And also, he supported us in the 44-day Patriotic War. India, which could not and cannot digest this reality, is currently providing military support to Armenia and delivering weapons through Iran.

At present, while the situation in the South Caucasus is tense, and when both Europe and Russia are competing to solidify their influence in the region, India's such behaviour could mean just an act of destabilising th region.

"Unfortunately, India has been trying its best to establish long term strategic partnership with Armenia since long. Interestingly both countries signed a deal for the supply of the latest military equipment from India. It seems that the warmongerings of Armenia and India have reached to a new complex and complicated strategic level which would change the security equation in the South Caucasus. In this regard, both countries enjoy a treaty of friendship and cooperation signed in 1995," Pakistani political analyst Dr. Mehmud ul Hassan Khan told AZERNEWS in a comment on the issue. He said that Indian news site Economic Times had published an article in its September 29, 2022 edition on Armenia's ordering heavy weapons from India worth an estimated $245 million. It includes missiles, rockets and ammunition amid escalating tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region, which was largely liberated by the armed forces of Azerbaijan from Armenian illegal occupation in late 2020. The order also includes the first ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers that are also used by the Indian army, as well as anti-tank rockets and a range of ammunition.

According to the expert, India in 2020 had also supplied four Swathi radars to Armenia during the Karabakh War with Azerbaijan. The deal was significant because Russian and Polish vendors were also in the race to sell radars to Armenia. However, Armenia was defeated and a peace treaty was brokered by Russia and Türkiye. the Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York 2022.

Talking about all the details of the relations between India and Armenia, the expert had told that, the “geo-strategic dimensions” of the South Caucasus are going to be changed and “re-adjusted” very soon. The trans-regional military deal of Armenia and India has numerous “spillover” geopolitical and geostrategic “repercussions” for the region and beyond.

"New military partnership between two “hegemonic countries” is a wake-up call for Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and even Pakistan having a trilateral security dialogue. The three brotherly countries must engage in serious military strategic dialogue to counter the increasing military presence and interest of India in the South Caucasus," the expert added.

The pundit also touched upon the fraternal Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations. "It is good omen that military cooperation is getting momentum for the last two years between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The military cooperation in terms of training, joint drills, military education, joint production and anti-terrorism and last but not least Air Force cooperation in JF Thunder17 are at advanced stage," the professor added.

And not only the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, but also the inseparable fraternal bond between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and the project to create a fifth-generation Turkish fighter Kaan are of great importance.

Hopefully this proposed and prospective agreement will be formalized by a bilateral agreement, which is planned to be signed as part of the International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEF-2023) taking place in Istanbul. Interestingly, Baku's participation in the project should be seen as an important step in the modernization of the Azerbaijani Air Force, equipped with Russian MiG-29 aircraft. The fifth-generation fighter Kaan has been created in Turkiye since 2017 as part of the National Combat Aircraft program. It is planned that it will make its first flight this year, and its mass production will begin in 2028. The Turkish authorities have previously stated that the Kaan will surpass the American F-35 in terms of tactical and technical characteristics and in the future will replace the F-16 fighters in service with the Republic's Air Force," the expert told.

Then expert also spoke about Iran's' double-standard policy towards Azerbaijan, and, of course, about their role in this matter.

Historically, Iran has been in good relations with India and Armenia since a long history. In this regard, illegally occupied areas of Azerbaijan's Karabak have been used by the Iranian people and the regime for smuggling to mitigate imposed socio-economic sanctions.

Interestingly after the successful peace agreement with regional power Saudi Arabia the policy makers of Iran are trying to spread their wings of cooperation, diplomatic ties, food and energy cooperation and last but not least create numerous socio-economic comfort zones in the region and beyond. Most recently, the Iranian president Raisi visited African continent and explored bilateral energy and diverse cooperation with many countries showing new urge in its government to form new alliances, search out new markets and reach out to new potential friends.

At the same time, while expressing his reaction to the processes, the Pakistani expert noted that Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner for Pakistan in every sense in the South Caucasus, and primarily a Muslim state.

"Pakistan has especial diplomatic ties with brotherly Azerbaijan which is genuine, great, permanent and progressive. We both share historic religious, culture and human ties since centuries. Right from the beginning, the successive governments of Pakistan and military establishment did not recognize Armenia and always stood with Azerbaijan in its all ticks and thins and ups and Downs in the past.

The journey of mutual trust, respect and love has been the real essence of our political engagements, economic cooperation and diplomatic ties between two countries," Khan said.

According to the expert, now Pakistan and Azerbaijan have established strategic partnership having signed PTA and moving towards FTA in the near future. The bilateral cooperation in energy sector especially in LNG and signing of functional agreement with SOCAR and IT companies has further strengthened scope, utility and importance of bilateral relations.

"Moreover, the Free Export of rice from Pakistan along with increasing agriculture cooperation all indicate further socio-economic integration between the two countries.

Simply, Pakistan-Azerbaijan military cooperation is getting momentum and has already jointly explored possibilities of greater, effective, instrumental and permanent military cooperation between the two sides," he concluded.

