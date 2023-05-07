New Armenian mirages: salvation is not worth waiting for

7 May 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Reading the Armenian media is kind of a forced measure for us. The work is like that, you need to be aware of new myths, nonsense from those who simply did not understand the new realities. And so, we hasten to leave to the judgment of our readers the fruits of new mirages, for which they are going to run to the Armenia. First, we start with a report that 40 PACE parliamentarians demanded that Azerbaijan immediately end the "illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor."

This is stated in a statement released by the Armenian representation in the Council of Europe. Which in itself is ridiculous. For, everything voiced by the Armenian side must be repeatedly checked. In any case, we see an example of childish naivety on the Armenian side. They really believe that by mobilizing, financially and otherwise, a number of deputies in PACE, it is possible to get Azerbaijan to waive the right to establish PPP on its territory.

Everyone who signed this piece of paper, if there are such signatures in reality, should be reminded that initially everything was turned upside down. It is still illegal on the territory of Azerbaijan, with a passport of citizens of Armenia, tens of thousands of Armenians live. There are no Azerbaijanis in Armenia. From the word at all. This is the result of ethnic cleansing by the Republic of Armenia; which would be worth paying attention to in PACE.

As well as the fact that in the territory of Azerbaijan, in the Karabakh economic region, the robbery of our natural resources has been going on for almost three decades. It did not stop even after the end of the 44-day war. Actually, that is why the peaceful protest action of Azerbaijani eco-activists began. They demanded, but did not get access to our, Azerbaijani deposits, for monitoring there.

So, all these attempts, in the form of collecting signatures in PACE, are no more than playing like a monkey. Because not a single international organization, including PACE, has imposed sanctions against Armenia for all the years while the occupation of our territories by it continued. At the same time, in PACE, in 2021, a completely biased resolution was adopted called "Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan - the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

"The protracted conflict has had catastrophic consequences for the cultural heritage and property of the region, for which both Armenia and Azerbaijan are responsible," the resolution said. As you can see, it was a primitive manipulation, a blatant lie. For, the 44-day war was fought exclusively on the territory of Azerbaijan, and not on the territory of Armenia. Therefore, an attempt to equalize the aggressor and the victim of aggression is immoral and unacceptable.

Moreover, during the 44-day war, by order of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, peaceful Azerbaijani cities were shelled. Yes, Pashinyan is, in fact, a war criminal. And not a "democrat" at all. This, by the way, is the last straw that the forces eager to help the RA have tried and are still trying to catch.

From the first days of the "barbecue revolution" Pashinyan was molded into a "democrat of pure blood". He himself happily played this role, even heading the occupying state, which was initially unnatural. What he did not promise to everyone at that time - from personal participation in solving the demographic problem of the RA, to bringing the Armenian army to the level of one of the best in the world. In the end, he got absolutely nothing.

And now Armenian politicians and media are competing in how to call Nikol Vovaevich more derogatory. And now we see that the Armenian media are publishing the opinion of Boris Rozhin, an expert from the Russian Center for Military-Political Journalism, about how the “vyser” of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is indicated there, whom the Russian called no more and no less than “Soros' bedding”".

Further, already other speakers call Pashinyan an incompetent leader and the head of the "junta that seized power in the country." Somehow, all this does not fit in the guise of "democrat" Pashinyan. Who was also called the "conspirator". Those who did this are wondering: "why is he in power, but the whole nation is dying, losing, suffering, humiliated and demoralized?" After that, open accusations are made against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, who "elected him the head of the state and tolerate him until now."

It is interesting, is it just right to listen to those deputies in PACE who scribble anti-Azerbaijani nonsense..? And then - all those who continue to replicate lies about the "island of democracy" called RA? A state that relies most of all on the support, to put it mildly, of countries that are far from democracy, cannot be called such; for example, Iran. Plus, it’s absurd in general to babble something about the “democratic nature” of someone who has long been an object of contempt and jokes in its country. Before us is just a failed populist-loser, guilty of unleashing a 44-day war. Taking "revenge" for the defeat in which is another Armenian mirage.

