Sudanese Chargé d'Affaires upbeat about bilateral ties & future prospects [INTERVIEW]

In an exclusive interview with Azernews' Sabina Mammadli, Sudanese Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Mustafa Abdelhaleem Mahmoud spoke about the bilateral ties and cooperation in different spheres between Sudan and Azerbaijan, as well as mulled over future prospects of cooperation.

Q. What is your assessment of the current state of Azerbaijani-Sudanese relations?

A. It is worth remembering that the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan started in 1992 and following that the opening of this embassy took place in February 1993. So, this February, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic mission in Baku. Therefore, the Sudanese – Azerbaijani bilateral relations are very deep-rooted. We have cooperation in various areas; we have bilateral Memorandums of agreements in the fields of education and cultural cooperation.

We have good cooperation in terms of political coordination between the two countries on international platforms such as the United Nations, the OIC, and the NAM. Both countries have historically been coordinating together for the sake of and for the interest of both countries. Of course, we have economic cooperation, which should be reactivated now. These distinguished bilateral relations are based on the strong political will and volunteering of the leadership of the two countries.

So, good relations are based on that. One of the fruits of these good relations is that now, there are many Sudanese students in different Azerbaijani universities, such as ADA, Baku State University, and the majority are in the Medical University. Every year this number is increasing more and more, which is a good indicator that our bilateral relations are advancing and moving forwards.

Q. Azerbaijani-Sudanese ties are specially developed in education and demining. What is your take on these relations?

A: As for education, Sudan is one of the countries that is benefiting from Azerbaijan’s cooperation in this regard with the NAM and OIC countries. The embassy here has good relations with different Azerbaijani universities. For example, with ADA and the Medical University, we are always trying to link them with Sudanese universities in order to make fruitful programs like student exchange and etc.

Cooperation in the field of higher education is moving forward. As for demining action, last November, Sudan participated in an international workshop on mine action invited by Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). On the margins of this workshop, the Sudanese delegation met with the board of administration of ANAMA, especially with Vugar Suleymanov (ed. - Chairman of the Board of ANAMA). Both agreed to move forward with cooperation in the demining action because it is a problem in both countries, especially in Azerbaijan and in Sudan as well.

So, as we are sharing the same interests in demining action, we are cooperating together in this field and both of our states have the same strategy, which is called ‘zero mines’.

Q. What are the prospects and potential fields of cooperation development between Azerbaijan and Sudan?

A. We are focusing on all fields to boost our bilateral cooperation on the political, economic, and educational levels. We also see Azerbaijan as a model of a country with wise leadership in managing its resources and economic potentialities. So the Azerbaijani model is good for Sudan, as well as for all the NAM member states. We are always referring to our historical cooperation, especially in 1992; at that time Azerbaijan just reinstalled its independence. Now, after three decades of the restoration of independence, the relations were very distinguished. So, we are looking forwards to the future to strengthening and widening our cooperation in the demining action, in education, and in the political coordination at the international platforms. We are very optimistic about that and we hope we can do better and better every year.

Q. How does Sudan evaluate the developments witnessed in Azerbaijan in recent years?

A. Sudan evaluates with great admiration what is going on in Azerbaijan, in terms of infrastructure, the development of education, the economy, and as a country that has a very ambitious foreign policy. So, Sudan always sees this country as developed, stable, with an important geostrategic situation, and above all, a friendly country to us.

