Trial exposes systematic ethnic cleansing by Armenia in Khojaly and beyond [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

The open trial session in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, seizing power by force, and other grave offenses against Azerbaijan, continued on April 17.

According to AZERTAC, the hearing at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), provided interpreters and defense attorneys for each accused in the language they understand.

The session was attended by the accused, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, and prosecutors representing the state.

Judge Zeynal Agayev informed newly participating victims of their legal rights and responsibilities.

Arkadi Ghukasyan was questioned regarding the documents examined in the previous hearing. In response to the prosecutor’s questions, he admitted that Azerbaijanis were forced out of Khankendi. He confirmed knowing Robert Kocharyan from 1992, Samvel Babayan from 1993, and Murad Petrosyan from 2000 onwards.

Regarding the explosion of the bridge over the Khalfali River, he acknowledged the incident and described the events between 1988 and 1993 in the occupied territories as tragedies, not heroism.

He also condemned the 1990 massacre of Azerbaijani civilians in Baganis Ayrim, Gazakh district, stating that such acts must be universally condemned and punished, regardless of the perpetrators.

Next, Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department for Defense of Public Prosecution of the Prosecutor General’s Office, proposed the review of evidence and testimonies related to the Khojaly genocide and crimes committed before that event, including the Mesheli massacre.

Documents presented showed that on December 23, 1991, Armenian forces attacked Mesheli village, killing 25 people, burning homes, looting, and stealing livestock. Vaqif Khachaturyan, wanted for these crimes, was detained and sentenced to 15 years in prison in November 2023.

Victims gave harrowing testimonies. Elman Mammadov recounted the events of February 25–26, 1992, when 613 civilians, including 106 women and 63 children, were massacred. He emphasized the ideological preparations for this genocide through early anti-Azerbaijani rallies dating back to 1988.

He described a systematic ethnic cleansing plan, involving multiple villages such as Mesheli, Cəmilli, Malıbəyli, Quşçular, and Qaradağlı. He noted that these atrocities were carried out with the direct involvement and leadership of Armenian military-political authorities.

Other victims, including Kübra Mammadova, Fitrat Mammadova, Zöhrab Muradov, and Azər Cəbrayılov, shared personal accounts of the massacres, torture, forced displacements, and inhuman treatment suffered during the conflict.

The next court session is scheduled for April 18.

Notably, 15 Armenian nationals—including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others—are charged under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for crimes including aggression, genocide, slavery, mass murder, enforced disappearances, torture, illegal deprivation of liberty, and war crimes. These acts were carried out directly or indirectly with the support, instructions, and coordination of Armenia’s government, military, and unlawful armed groups.