15 November 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian vandalism continues with the arson of a Jewish synagogue in Yerevan. In video footage spread on the social network, it can be seen how local residents set fire to the door of the synagogue with a combustible mixture.

This also shows once again that no cultural, religious, or other values are important for Armenian society. Armenian aggression is ready for genocide, not only against people but also against all cultures.

Note that this is not the first case of anti-Semitism in Armenia, Azernews reports.

