Information campaign on Armenian mine terrorism organised in London & Manchester [PHOTOS]

23 September 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

An information campaign was organised in London and Manchester (UK) to reflect the tragic results of mines that were massively buried in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan during the years of occupation by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports.

The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs reported that during the action, organised by the British-Azerbaijani Society, trucks with LED screens displaying various slogans, hashtags and information moved through crowded central streets of London and Manchester. During the eight-hour campaign, the vehicle will drive through London's Oxford Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly, Westminster Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester, King Street, New Cathedral Street, Cheetham, Hill Road, Canal Street and other streets, and attracted the attention of local residents.

According to the data, 1.5 million mines were buried in the territory of Azerbaijan during the years of occupation by Armenian armed forces, 147 thousand 988 hectares of land were contaminated at high level, and 675 thousand 570 hectares of land were contaminated in the territory of Azerbaijan. medium and low levels.

Such facts that 3393 people, including women and children, became victims of mines, from 10 November 2020 to 19 September 2023, the number of mine victims reached 314, of whom 67 people died, #stoparmeniancrimes, #MapsForKarabakhSafety, #KarabakhSafety Hashtags like.

