By Turac Faracova

An Azerbaijani civilian was killed in Armenian artillery attack in Tartar district on October 1.

At about 09:00, an artillery shell hit a local bus station, as a result of which Hasanov Zabil, born in 1982, was killed from a sharpnel wound, the Prosecutor General's Office reported today.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that Armenian armed forces using heavy artillery severely damaged compact settlements - district and village centers, civil infrastructure facilities - houses, hospitals, medical centres, school buildings, kindergartens, government buildings, administrative buildings of government bodies, agricultural territories.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident.

Overall, 16 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 58 have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructure since September 27. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag during the military operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz