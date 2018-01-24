Trend:

Armenian oligarchs intend to oppose Armen Sarkisian, the candidate proposed by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) for the post of the country’s president, Armenian media outlets reported Jan. 24.

Some Armenian oligarchs are concerned that Sarkisian will try to take control of some business spheres.

“It is possible that in the near future Armenia’s oligarchs will disclose information discrediting Armen Sarkisian, which will make him abandon the presidential aspirations,” the report said.

