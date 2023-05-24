'IrAero' airline receives permits for flights to Azerbaijan and China

24 May 2023 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Federal Air Transport Agency issued permits to the Irkutsk airline IrAero to operate flights to Azerbaijan and China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The carrier was approved for flights to Baku: twice a week from Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don, and four times a week from Sochi. It was also decided to give the Irkutsk airline permission for flights from Vladivostok to Haikou with a frequency of twice a week. Besides, IrAero increased the frequency of flights from Moscow to Tivat (Montenegro).

Also, Ikar Airlines received permission to operate flights from Irkutsk to Sanya twice a week.

Recall that earlier IrAero asked Rosaviatsia for permission to operate flights from Moscow to Georgia. The carrier expects to fly seven times a week to Tbilisi and Batumi.

IrAero Airlines is a Russian airline based at Irkutsk International Airport. The company's fleet includes Airbus A319, Superjet 100, Bombardier CRJ-200LR aircraft, as well as seven Antonov passenger aircraft, according to the carrier's website.

---

