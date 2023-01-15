Nearly 300,000 tourists visit national parks in 2022 [PHOTO]

15 January 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Biodiversity Protection Service has summed up its activities in 2022, Azernews reports.

At a press conference, the head of the Biodiversity Protection Service, Firuddin Aliyev, addressed current issues on the agenda.

First, Firuddin Aliyev listed Goygol, Absheron, and Shahdag national parks among the most visited national parks in 2022.

More than 276, 000 tourists visited these national parks last year. The head of the Biodiversity Protection Service linked the tourist flow to national parks with infrastructure available.

Moreover, 14 ecotourism routes were created in the national parks and this number seems to go high in 2023. Apart from that, over 200 information signs were installed last year. More information signs will be further installed along the routes.

National park enthusiasts might have a chance to visit Ajinohur park, to be established in near future.

Ajinohur lake is a salt lake in Azerbaijan, in the central part of the steppe of the same name. The lake is located on the territories of Qax and Shaki districts.

The area of the lake is 7.8 km. During the flood season, the Dahna River flows into this lake.

All necessary documents are collected for submission to relevant authorities.

---

