Two more flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route canceled due to weather conditions

20 December 2022 23:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Due to the worsening of weather conditions in Nakhchivan, today’s flights of the airline 2151/2152 and 257/258 on the route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku have been delayed, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

For the purpose of flight safety, flights are carried out only under favourable weather conditions.

AZAL asks passengers of these flights to follow the latest information on the official accounts of the airline on social networks and in the media.

In case of additional questions, you can contact the 24-hour call-center of the airline by email [email protected], or by WhatsApp: +994 55 204 65 54, +994 70 437 40 86.

