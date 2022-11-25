Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Baku, Kaluga eye opening air communication

25 November 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Kaluga eye opening air communication

It is planned to start flights between Kaluga and Baku, Kaluga Region Senator Anatoly Artamonov said, Azernews reports per Kaluga’s media.

