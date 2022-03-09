By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways is resuming regular flights to Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, the flights will be operated once a week - on Tuesdays.

"The first flight is scheduled for March 15. The Uzbekistan Airways plane will depart from Tashkent at 14:40 (GMT+5) and land in Baku at 16:35 (GMT+4). The return flight from Baku is scheduled for 17:35 (GMT+ 4), and arrival in Tashkent - at 21:10 (GMT +5)," the airport said.

Besides, according to the schedule of Uzbekistan Airways, from April the airline will fly to Azerbaijan twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Thursdays, an Uzbekistan Airways plane will depart from Tashkent at 13:40 and land in the capital of Azerbaijan at 15:35. The plane returning from Baku to Tashkent will depart at 16:35 and arrive in the Uzbek capital at 20:10.

