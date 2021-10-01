By Trend

The star classification system for hotels in Azerbaijan is based on European standards, Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said at the ceremony of assigning stars to hotels based on the National Star Classification System of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Azerbaijan Tourism Association on Sept. 30, Trend reports.

“These standards are transparent and fair,” Sengstschmid said. “The process has been organized in an extremely open manner. Unfortunately, not all hotels were able to pass the first round of classification.”

“However, later we will render the necessary support for them to be able to receive stars,” the chief executive officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board added. “This is a local system, we did not learn it from any country. On the contrary, there are even countries that appeal to us to use our experience."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz