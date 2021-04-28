By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines will purchase five Boeing 777 Freighters, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

This is the first transaction in the Caspian region and Central Asia to acquire these long-range, twin-engine, heavy-lift cargo aircraft.

The sides announced the agreement within the contract signing ceremony in Baku, in which President of Silk Way Group, Zaur Akhundov, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev, US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lee Litzenberger, and President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal took part.

Silk Way West Airlines, founded in 2012 in Baku, in the center of the Silk Road, is the biggest cargo airline in the Caspian region.

Based on the territory of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the airline makes about 300 flights monthly to Europe and Asia, as well as to the countries of North and South America via 15 Boeing 747-8F and Boeing 747-400F specialized cargo planes.

The annual cargo turnover of the airline exceeds 350,000 tons. Recognized by Boeing as the fastest growing airline in terms of fleet size, geographic coverage, and cargo volume, Silk Way West Airlines now ranks third in Europe upon all these criteria.

The airline is constantly expanding its route network, covering more than 50 destinations worldwide, including the biggest airports in Europe, the CIS countries, the Middle East, Central and East Asia.

