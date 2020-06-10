By Ayya Lmahamad

Domestic air communication in Azerbaijan will be resumed from June 15, press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a briefing on June 9.

Air communication with Nakhchivan will be first to be resumed.

"From June 15, flights to Nakhchivan will be allowed. For now, these flights will be operated twice a week. At the next stage, the number of flights may be increased," Mammadov said.

Moreover, it was decided to extend ban on entry and exit from the country until July 1.

"This decision was taken in connection with the growing number of infected with coronavirus. As it used to be, cargo transportation and charter flights are an exception," he added.

Furthermore, he noted that at present, resumption of entry and exit to the regions of Azerbaijan is not subject to discussion.

Repatiration of citizens

Additionally, he touched upon an issue of repatriating Azerbaijani citizens from abroad, who could not return in time, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of country’s borders.

The process of return of citizens from abroad will continue in stages, and a schedule for it is currently being developed.

Mammadov noted that, first of all the citizens who are in the CIS and Middle Eastern countries will be returned.

"Later, citizens who are in Europe will be repatirated. In the course of flights, the relevant rules will be observed. Flights to Azerbaijan from abroad will be continued. All returned citizens will be quarantined. Today, 130 people were repatriated from Dagestan and placed under quarantine. On June 10, some 210 people will be brought from New York to Baku. The process of return of citizens will continue in stages," Mammadov emphasized.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 20,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 10, Azerbaijan has registered 8,191 COVID-19 cases and 98 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,606.

---

