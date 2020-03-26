By Trend

As part of measures carried out jointly with the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to combat the spread of coronavirus Infection (COVID-19), Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes on a priority basis and free of charge, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

All structures of AZAL CJSC continue to work in a strengthened mode and in close contact with government structures.

