By Rasana Gasimova

With the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azerbaijani tourism companies participated in the IBTM World exhibition held in Barcelona, Spain on 19-21 November 2019 to promote business tourism opportunities of the country.

The Baku Congress Center and Azerbaijan Convention Bureau operating under the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, as well as 10 local tourism companies represented the country at the exhibition.

Meetings in B2B (Business-to-Business) format and presentations on the potential of business tourism in Azerbaijan were held as part of the exhibition.

By attending IBTM World, one of the most important business exhibitions in the world, Azerbaijan aims to increase the number of industry participants who will visit the country for business purposes.

Note that the IBTM World, annually held since 1987, is considered one of the most important international exhibitions. It brings together over 15,000 business world professionals from all over the world.

Azerbaijan Congress Bureau is actively working on the development of business tourism in the country. It also cooperates with various government agencies and private entities to hold large-scale events in the country.

In recent years, Baku has become a recognized center of business tourism. Azerbaijan’s capital is one of the most attractive places for conducting business events. Numerous international forums, congresses, sporting events have already been held in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Convention Bureau being a part of Azerbaijan Tourism Board is the lead entity for the promotion of business events activities and has the mandate from the State Tourism Agency authority to implement the strategy for business events industry development in Azerbaijan. The Bureau plays an important role in attracting foreign visitors to the country.

A professional exhibitions venue - the Baku Expo Center that has been successfully operating since 2010 also contributes to Azerbaijan’s status as favorable business tourism destination.

