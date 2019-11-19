By Rasana Gasimova

Belarusian Belavia Airlines plans to launch daily flights between Minsk and Baku starting from 2020, the head of the company's marketing and foreign economic activity department, Ekaterina Radishchevskaya, has said during the presentation of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in Minsk.

“The Minsk-Baku-Minsk flight is currently carried out five times a week and is in high demand. In 2018, more than 20,000 passengers were transported, and in 2019 Belavia started operating in this direction, although it is still a codeshare flight with Azerbaijan Airlines. The passenger traffic in 2019 will rapidly grow. Over the past nine months, it already increased by more than 100 percent,” Radischevskaya said.

She added that starting from 2020, Belavia plans to establish daily flights to Baku, which will allow passengers to choose any length of stay without being tied to specific dates.

In addition, the national air carrier plans to change the tariff policy by the end of November 2019, which will lead to a decrease in the cost of tickets.

“For now, the cost of a one-way ticket for the Minsk-Baku flight with all taxes and fees is about 115 euros, whereas round-trip ticket costs 262 euros. We plan to change the tariff policy in the near future to reduce these costs. The price of a one-way ticket should be about 100 euros, and of a round trip ticket with all taxes and fees - a little less than 200 euros. We also have regular promotions and a loyalty program,” Radishchevskaya emphasized.

Belavia is also ready to change the type of aircraft on the Minsk-Baku flight from Embraer-195 (11 business class and 96 economy class seats) to larger aircraft if requested.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov stated the need to increase mutual tourist flow between the countries and create joint tourism products.

He noted that Azerbaijan is interested in creating joint tourism products with Belarus for third countries, for example, Belarus-Georgia-Azerbaijan, or Azerbaijan-Belarus-Ukraine, etc.

Note that Belavia Airlines JSC and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) signed a bilateral codeshare agreement on the joint operation of Minsk-Baku air route in October 2018.

According to this agreement, Belavia Airlines are an operating carrier, and Azerbaijan Airlines are the marketing partner on the Minsk-Baku-Minsk route.

---

