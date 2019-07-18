By Trend

Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has organized an info-tour for a group of journalists as part of the From City to Village project on promoting ecotourism, Trend reports.

The tour is implemented by State Agro Trade Company under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Agro Trade Company Mais Musayev noted that the info-tour is carried out as part of an agro-ecotourism project.

"Despite the fact that some farms in Azerbaijan are engaged in agritourism individually, this sector is not yet sufficiently developed in the country. At the same time, we want to develop eco-tourism. Ecotourism tours will be organized in Azerbaijan starting from August," Musayev said.

He added that it is planned to visit Sheki’s garden farms as part of the information tour.

---

