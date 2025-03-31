Azerbaijani gymnasts shine at AGF Trophy, winning silver and bronze

31 March 2025 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The AGF Trophy international tournament in Baku has wrapped up, with two Azerbaijani gymnasts earning podium finishes, Azernews reports.

Kamilla Seyidzadeh secured a silver medal in the ball routine, while Zohra Jafarova claimed bronze in the ribbon event.

This brings Azerbaijan's total medal count to 14. The competition featured 68 individual gymnasts and 14 group teams from 16 countries, competing over three days.