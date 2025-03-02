Azerbaijan Fencing Federation mourns the loss of Vice-President Farhad Kasimov
The Azerbaijani fencing community has suffered a great loss with the passing of Farhad Kasimov, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation.
According to Azernews, the Federation issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over Kasimov’s passing at the age of 61.
"The staff of the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family members, relatives, and friends of the deceased, and we wish them patience. May he rest in peace!" the statement read.
