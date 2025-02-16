Azerbaijani judokas win 6 medals on opening day of European Cup in Slovakia

16 February 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas had a successful start on the first day of the European Cup for juniors in Samorin, Slovakia, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The national team won 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals on the opening day of the tournament.

Ibrahim Talibov earned a silver medal in the 50 kg weight category, while Anar Guliyev took bronze. In the 55 kg final, two Azerbaijani judokas, Mahammadali Husiyev and Rasul Alizadeh, faced off, with Husiyev winning gold and Alizadeh claiming silver.

Zeyd Alasgarov triumphed in the 60 kg category, defeating all his competitors to take gold, while Ilkin Garayev finished in 7th place. Ali Humbatov won bronze in the 66 kg weight category, and Ozgan Guliyev finished fifth.