12 January 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan to host Turkic States ski cup in February

The Turkic-Speaking States Ski Cup will be held at the Amirsoy Mountain Resort in Uzbekistan, organized by the Turkic-Speaking States Ski Resorts Union with the support of the Organization of Turkic States, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, the decision was made during a meeting between Mirvohid Azimov, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, and Rustam Najafov, Chairman of the Turkic-Speaking States Ski Resorts Union, within the framework of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Shahdag.

The competition aims to strengthen sports relations among Turkic-speaking nations, enhance cooperation and friendly ties, and promote winter sports in the region.

Discussions during the meeting also focused on expanding the Ski Resorts Union in 2025 and upcoming projects.

The Turkic-Speaking States Ski Cup is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 20.

