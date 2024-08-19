AFFA Vice-President assigned to qualifying match of UEFA Conference League Playoff

19 August 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

UEFA has appointed AFFA Vice-President and member of the Executive Committee Konul Mehdiyeva as the UEFA delegate of the "CFR Cluj" (Romania)-"Pafos" (Cyprus) game, Azernews reports.

The match will take place at CFR Cluj stadium in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on August 22, as part of the playoff stage of the UEFA Conference League. The game starts at 21:30 (Baku time).

The 2024–25 UEFA Conference League is the fourth season of the UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club football tournament organized by UEFA.

This will be the first UEFA Conference League played under a new format involving a 36-team league stage.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Europa League to the Conference League knockout stage, and thus Conference League winners (Olympiacos in the 2023–24 edition) cannot defend their title. From this season, the competition is renamed to UEFA Conference League from the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The final will be played in Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland. The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League league stage, unless they qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league performance.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

