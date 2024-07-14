Besiktas signs Italian forward Ciro Immobile

14 July 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Turkish football club Besiktas has signed Italian forward Ciro Immobile from Lazio, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, Azernews reports.

In a statement, Besiktas announced that Immobile, 34, has agreed to a two-year contract worth €6 million ($6.55 million) or €6.5 million ($7.1 million) per season.

During his tenure at Lazio from 2016 to 2024, Immobile scored 207 goals in 340 matches, becoming the all-time top scorer for the Roman club. He contributed to Lazio's victories in the Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups.

Immobile has also played for Italy's Torino, Germany's Borussia Dortmund, and Spain's Sevilla. He was a key player in Italy's UEFA EURO 2020 title win.

---

