National wrestlers capture medals at European Grappling Championship [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Four more Azerbaijani wrestlers have captured medals at European U-17, U-20 Grappling Championship in Baku, Azernews reports.

Iqbal Aliyev (58 kh) won gold, Emil Verdiyev (62 kg) won bronze in U-20 male wrestlers.

Narmin Iskandarli (49 kilograms) and Zeynab Alirzayeva (49 kilograms) took the third place in the no-gi version (without kimono) among female wrestlers.

Grappling is a fighting technique based on throws, trips, sweeps, clinch fighting, ground fighting and submission holds.

It most commonly does not include striking or the use of weapons. However, some fighting styles or martial arts known especially for their grappling techniques teach tactics that include strikes and weapons either alongside grappling or combined with it.

