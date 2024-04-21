Baku nominated to become sports capital of world in 2026

21 April 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku has been nominated for the title of sports capital of the world in 2026, Azernews reports, citing İdman.biz, the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mamedov, said this at a press conference on the topic “Baku’s candidacy for the title of sports capital of the world in 2026” at the National Gymnastics Arena.

He said that it was gratifying that this nomination was received positively and a book was published about this:

“Members of the Federation of European Sports Capitals, who came to our country, traveled a lot around our capital and got acquainted with our traditions. During the visit, they were informed about the activities of the National Gymnastics Arena, the Aquatic Sports Palace, the European Games Park, the Primorsky National Park, and the Training Center judo, Baku Crystal Hall, Republican Olympic Center.

According to Mamedov, many international competitions were successfully held in Baku:

“The most important thing is to ensure mass participation in sports. If Baku is declared the sports capital of the world in 2026, a lot will be done and a special contribution will be made to the development of sports. This affects the formation of sports values ​​in our country. Our main actions and strategy are so that by 2033 every Azerbaijani is involved in physical education and sports.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz